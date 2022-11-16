Scaloni open to tweak Argentina squad for World Cup

Argentina head coach Scaloni named his 26-man travelling part for Qatar 2022 on Monday (AEDT) ahead of his side's opening Group C fixture against Saudi Arabia on 23 November.

Paulo Dybala made the cut after recently returning from injury for club side Roma, though he played no part in Thursday's 5-0 win over the United Arab Emirates.

Teams can make injury-enforced changes to their squad from a list of 55 players previously submitted until the day before their opening game, something Scaloni is open to.

"We have some little problems and still have some days to decide the list," he said. "We can make changes, hopefully not, but there is the possibility.

"There are several players who today have been left out of the side because they were either not fit to play or there was a risk of injury.

"I can't guarantee that these players are fine. In principle, they are, but you have to be cautious. That's why we have been careful with the minutes."

Argentina had no trouble extending its unbeaten run to 36 matches with their five-star showing against the UAE, with Angel Di Maria and Lionel Messi playing big parts.

Di Maria scored twice and assisted one for Messi, who had earlier played in Julian Alvarez for the opener, before substitute Joaquin Correa added a fifth in the second period.

"We played with a World Cup mentality today," said midfielder Rodrigo de Paul. "I think this was a good test but we played well and also kept a clean sheet.

"If we want our opening [World Cup] match to go well, we have to arrive with this same mentality. We expressed ourselves well and continually want to improve."

Reigning South American champion Argentina follows up its opener against Saudi Arabia with game against Mexico and Poland.