Pele to watch Brazil match from hospital

The three-time World Cup winner was hospitalised last Tuesday, though his daughter subsequently said there was "no surprise or emergency" pertaining to his condition.

Amid unconfirmed reports Pele had been moved to palliative care after failing to respond to chemotherapy treatment, the hospital housing the 82-year-old described his condition as "stable".

Pele moved to ease fears surrounding his health with a post to his Instagram account, saying he remained "strong, with a lot of hope".

A message posted from the legendary forward's Twitter account has now revealed he will be watching on when Tite's side faces Korea Republic at Stadium 974.

"In 1958, I walked the streets thinking about fulfilling the promise I made to my father," the message began.

"I know that today many have made similar promises and are also going in search of their first World Cup.

"I will be watching the game from the hospital and I will be rooting hard for each one of you. Good luck!"

Pele inspired Brazil to their first World Cup triumph in 1958, becoming the youngest player to score in the tournament's final at the age of just 17 years and 249 days.

The Selecao great also shone as Brazil won two of the next three editions of the World Cup, with his total of six assists at Mexico 1970 remaining a single-tournament record.