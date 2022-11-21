Laporte backs Spain to go all the way in Qatar

The 2010 champion begins its campaign against Costa Rica, with a tough test in Group E also putting it alongside Germany and Japan.

After victory in South Africa, Spain was eliminated at the group stages four years later in Brazil and lost at the round-of-16 stage to host nation Russia in 2018.

Brazil and Argentina have been tipped as the favourites for glory at this instalment, though Spain is considered among the teams going for glory in Qatar and Laporte is confident Luis Enrique's side has everything required to go all the way.

"All the teams have their strengths, we have an amazing squad, the big majority [of players] compete at the top level in the Spanish league, in England or other places," he said. "We have people very well placed in football, quality, with this boss we are working very well on a tactical leveI. I believe we have everything.

"Then, in these type of games or tournaments, you need luck and there are other factors to be taken into account. But on what depends on us, we will do everything to win."

Laporte was also asked about the injury suffered to France striker Karim Benzema, who has been ruled out of competing at the tournament, which he says is disappointing for the fans.

"In this type of tournament we expect the best to be competing, or many of them," he said. "It is a shame for fans to not see all the best players in the world fighting each other, but those who remain here have a goal and we are going for it."