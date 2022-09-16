FIFA clears Ecuador for World Cup participation

A spot in Group A, including the opening fixture of the tournament against Qatar on 21 November (AEST), was under threat because of the eligibility of Byron Castillo, who played eight times during qualifying.

Chile presented evidence that Castillo was born in Colombia and was seeking action that would have seen it replace Ecuador in the tournament.

However, the FIFA Appeal Committee has closed proceedings initiated against the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF).

"Having analysed the submissions of all parties and after a hearing had been conducted, the Appeal Committee confirmed the decision of the Disciplinary Committee to close the proceedings initiated against the FEF," a statement read.

"Amongst other considerations, it deemed that on the basis of the documents presented, the player was to be considered as holding permanent Ecuadorian nationality in accordance with art. 5 par. 1 of the FIFA Regulations Governing the Application of the Statutes."

Chile can still appeal the decision and take the hearing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).