BUNDESLIGA
2022 FIFA World Cup

Falling Son sparks World Cup injury fears

Son Heung-min was forced off with a worrying-looking head injury in Tottenham's Champions League match with Marseille.

Valerio Pennicino - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

A 23rd-minute aerial collision between Son and Marseille defender Chancel Mbemba led to a lengthy break in play. 

In visible pain, Son was eventually helped off the field by Spurs' medical team as he struggled to walk.

The incident will spark fears for both Tottenham and South Korea, with Son's national team due to open its World Cup campaign against Uruguay in just 23 days.

Whether South Korea's star man will be fit for that match on November 24 remains to be seen, as it looks to make it out of the World Cup group stage for the first time since the 2010 edition in South Africa.

Spurs will be in action three more times before the World Cup starts, with Premier League fixtures against Liverpool and Leeds United either side of a third-round Carabao Cup meeting with Nottingham Forest.

News Marseille Tottenham Hotspur Football UEFA Champions League Son Heung-min FIFA World Cup
Previous Ramos hopeful of Spain recall for 2022 World Cup
Read
Ramos hopeful of Spain recall for 2022 World Cup
Next
-

Latest Stories

>