Lyon and Besiktas charged over Europa League crowd disturbances

OMNISPORT

Lyon and Besiktas have been charged by UEFA after their Europa League quarter-final first leg was marred by crowd trouble.

Kick off at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais was delayed by 45 minutes after fans from the lower tier streamed onto the pitch to take refuge after projectiles were thrown from the level above them, where the visiting fans were housed.

Besiktas supporters were also shown breaking through segregation and fighting with home fans, although the Ligue 1 club are not without blame for the incidents, with a charge filed for "insufficient organisation (segregation of spectators)".

BREAKING: UEFA have charged Lyon and Besiktas with multiple offences following crowd trouble during Thursday’s Europa League clash pic.twitter.com/zYevBoghwG — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) April 14, 2017

Lyon also face charges for blocked stairways, setting off fireworks and a pitch invasion after their second goal of a 2-1 win, Jeremy Morel turning home after Besiktas' goalkeeper Fabri made a comical error.

Besiktas are charged with offences relating to fireworks, as well as the crowd disturbances.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas spoke of his concern ahead of next week's away leg in Istanbul.

"It seems difficult to travel to Besiktas," he told reporters. "When you see how this fury spilled over on all sides we are very afraid."