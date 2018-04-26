Griezmann Scores Vital Away Goal for 10-Man Atleti

Antoine Griezmann equalised eight minutes from time to grab a 1-1 draw and give 10-man Atletico Madrid the advantage in their Europa League semi-final against Arsenal.

An expectant Emirates Stadium enjoyed an early onslaught from the Gunners in Arsene Wenger's final European home match and Atletico right-back Sime Vrsaljko haphazardly collecting two yellow cards inside the opening 10 minutes placed further onus on the hosts.

Antoine Griezmann makes something out of nothing to equalize for Atletico Madrid! pic.twitter.com/4JDSKgjQbH — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 26, 2018

Atleti's famously miserly backline played without direction from boss Diego Simeone, who was sent to the stands by referee Clement Turpin, having refused to curtail his protests following Vrsaljko's dismissal.

They managed to hold out until the 61st-minute, when Lacazette expertly directed Jack Wilshere's cross beyond Jan Oblak.

Alexandre Lacazette gets his goal!



The forward hangs beautifully in the air and heads home the opening goal for the home side. pic.twitter.com/b8sohriOqu — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 26, 2018

Simeone's men had virtually disappeared as an attacking force in the closing stages but an ever-alert Griezmann preyed upon shoddy work from Arsenal centre-back Laurent Koscielny to bear down on goal, find the roof of the net and entirely alter the complexion of an absorbing tie.