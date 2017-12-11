Unai Emery Believes PSG Can Compete With Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery is upbeat over his side's chances of getting past Real Madrid and advancing to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Despite topping Group B, the runaway Ligue 1 leaders were dealt perhaps the toughest possible hand in drawing the reigning champions.

PSG were dumped out in the round of 16 by Barcelona last term as their 4-0 first leg advantage was spectacularly overturned in a 6-5 aggregate defeat.

Emery is undaunted by a similar challenge this time around.

"I think it is a good draw. I believe we can compete with Real Madrid," Emery told UEFA.com.

"To make something great in the UEFA Champions League, you need to beat the best teams. The last 16 is a good moment to play such teams.

"We will need to show our character, our tactical skills and our talent. Talent is very important."

Unlike last season's defeat, PSG will this time benefit from the second leg being played on home turf in March.

PSG's assistant sporting director and former club legend Maxwell, who won the tournament with Barcelona in 2010-11, echoed Emery's excitement.

"It is a good draw, with two good games to play. Our fans will like it after we were knocked out by Barcelona last season," he said.

"It will be nice. It is a beautiful challenge for the club. I think we are ready for that."