UEFA have announced that Cristiano Ronaldo will serve a one-match ban after being shown a red card in Juventus' Champions League clash with Valencia.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was controversially dismissed following a clash with Jeison Murillo at Mestalla, although Juve went on to triumph through penalties from Miralem Pjanic either side of half-time.

Ronaldo will sit out Juve's match against Swiss champions Young Boys but the decision from UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body means the ex-United favourite will be able to make his latest return to Old Trafford on October 23.

