Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino claimed a slice of history in Liverpool's victory over Manchester City on Tuesday, becoming the club's most prolific goalscorers in a single European Cup or Champions League campaign.

Both players netted their eighth of the season, putting them clear at the top of a list that contains some Anfield greats of yesteryear.

The earth is 4.5 billion years old and we've all been lucky enough to be born in the same lifetime as Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino 👀🌍 pic.twitter.com/7bKlWin0eL — LFC USA (@LFCUSA) April 10, 2018

Remarkably, the seven-goal haul of Sadio Mane this season places him just behind Salah and Firmino, alongside Roger Hunt (1964-65) and Steven Gerrard (2008-09).

Graeme Souness (1980-81), Terry McDermott (1980-81), Gerrard (2007-08), Peter Crouch (2006-07) and Fernando Torres (2007-08), meanwhile, all managed six European goals in a single season for the five-time champions.

Salah has now been involved in 50 goals for Liverpool this season - scoring 39 and assisting a further 11 - and Liverpool's 33 in this season's competition is the most ever scored by an English club in a single Champions League campaign, surpassing the Manchester United side of 2002-03.

Liverpool's 2-1 win in the second leg of their last-eight clash at the Etihad Stadium earned them a 5-1 aggregate victory, sending them into the semi-finals for the first time in a decade.