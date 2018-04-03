Cristiano Ronaldo snared another slice of history by becoming the first player to score in 10 successive Champions League games with his early opener against Juventus on Tuesday.

🔝 That feeling when you become the FIRST player in Champions League history to score in 10 consecutive matches...#APorLa13 | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/Awp2XvP4yy — Real Madrid C.F.🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) April 3, 2018

Real Madrid's star marksman poked home Isco's low cross in just the third minute of the quarter-final clash – at two minutes and 47 seconds it was the quickest of his 118 in the Champions League – to become the first player to extend a scoring streak into double figures.

Who else could it be??



Cristiano Ronaldo puts Real Madrid ahead early in Turin! pic.twitter.com/sBKCDsRvM6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 3, 2018

The goal was also his 38th in all competitions this term, a superior tally to any other player in Europe's top five leagues, a staggering 22 of which have come in 2018 alone.

Equally astonishing is the Portugal talisman's overall record in the Champions League's last eight, with this first-leg effort moving him onto 21 quarter-final goals – as many as Juve's all-time total at the same stage.

Ronaldo is already the competition's most prolific player and is on course to top the scoring charts for the seventh time in his career.