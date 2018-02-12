Español
On Demand
UEFA Champions League

Recovering Paulo Dybala Omitted From Juventus' Champions League Squad

Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

Tottenham's chances of getting a result in Turin have been boosted with news of Paulo Dybala failing to recover in time to make Juventus's squad.

 

Paulo Dybala has failed to recover from a hamstring injury in time for Juventus' Champions League round-of-16 tie against Tottenham.

There had been reports the Argentina star may be on the bench for the first leg at Juventus Stadium on Tuesday having taken part in training on Monday.

However, the forward was not included in Juve's squad, which was announced before head coach Massimiliano Allegri addressed the media for his pre-match news conference.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino had been speaking about the quality of Dybala in his own media briefing before Juve released their squad.

"Obviously, Paulo Dybala is a great player who knows how to make the difference," he said of his Argentine compatriot.

"As you know, however, Juve have quality players like Federico Bernardeschi and many others.

"We want to compete with them, we'll see what happens."

Dybala's last appearance came in Juve's 1-0 win at Cagliari on January 6.

UEFA Champions League Juventus Tottenham News Paulo Dybala
Previous Cavani Eyes Scissor-Kick Goal in Champions League
Read
Cavani Eyes Scissor-Kick Goal in Champions League Final
Next Harry Kane Excited to Face Juventus' Giorgio Chiel
Read
Harry Kane Excited to Face Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini