Dybala One of The Best in The World, Says Spurs Boss Pochettino

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is among the world's best, according to Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.
Pochettino's in-form Tottenham make the trip to Turin for Tuesday's Champions League last-16 clash against Serie A holders Juventus, with Dybala battling to be fit.
Dybala, 24, missed Friday's win over Fiorentina as the Argentina international recovers from a hamstring problem suffered last month, and Pochettino is hopeful of coming up against his countryman.
"I think Dybala will recover and I hope he does, because I think it's always nice to play against the best in the world," Pochettino told Rai Sport.
Lavoro 👷🏻♂️. Passione 🙆🏻♂️. Sacrificio 🙅🏻♂️. Per tornare prestissimo! 💪🏼 Work 👷🏻♂️. Passion 🙆🏻♂️. Sacrifice 🙅🏻♂️. Coming back soon! 💪🏼 Pasión 🙆🏻♂️, trabajo 👷🏻♂️y sacrificio 🙅🏻♂️para volver dentro de poquísimo !💪🏼 . . . . . #futbol #football #calcio #serieA #juventus #recovery #training #almostready
"I put Dybala in that category, because he is a special talent and seeing him on the pitch is wonderful, even if he might cause your team a few problems."
Dybala has scored 17 goals in all competitions this season, though he is yet to net in the Champions League.