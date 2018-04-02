Real Madrid Just As Strong Starting Isco Or Bale, Says Modric

Luka Modric says Real Madrid will be just as strong in the Champions League quarter-final against Juventus whether Isco or Gareth Bale start the first leg.

Isco has only started one of Madrid's last four games in all competitions and there have been suggestions he is growing frustrated with his role under head coach Zinedine Zidane.

Bale, meanwhile, appears to have shaken off injury problems to find some strong form, having scored five goals in his last six LaLiga outings.

There are question marks over whether Zidane will leave out one of the attacking duo against Juve on Tuesday, but Modric is just as happy to play with either.

"If Gareth plays, or Isco, it's the same, because they each contribute a lot," he told a news conference.

"Whether we play with one player or with another, the most important thing for me is that we run and we fight together.

"We've shown this season and in the last few years that we feel good on the pitch with one or the other, but the most important thing is that we play as a team.

"We'll see what the coach decides. I don't know if Isco is going to play, but he's an amazing player and really important for our team.

"[Bale] looks really good. He's happy, he trains well, but it's been difficult this season because of injuries.

"He's felt good lately, though, and he's scoring goals. We all know what we can expect from him, but he has to be okay physically. His contribution is really important to us."

Modric believes Madrid's chances of a semi-final spot have been boosted by the recent form of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 12 goals in just eight appearances in this season's Champions League.

"Cristiano has a lot of confidence in himself," said the midfielder. "He's in incredible form – even I don't know how many he's scored lately – and that's very important for us. Having Cristiano switched on gives us more chances to go through.

"The most important thing is experience and small details can be key.

"We are two teams with a lot of quality. The important thing is to see who makes the fewest mistakes."