Manchester United's Paul Pogba Injures Hamstring Against Basel

Paul Pogba's first game captaining Manchester United was cut short after the Frenchman pulled up with a hamstring injury early into Tuesday's Champions League clash with Basel.

OMNISPORT

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba endured a captaincy debut to forget as he suffered an early hamstring injury.

The 24-year-old was handed the United armband for the first time for the Champions League Group A opener against Basel.

Yet his spell on the field lasted a mere 19 minutes, with Pogba forced off after feeling his right hamstring.

The France international has been in superb form for United this term, netting twice in the opening fives games.

Any prolonged absence, therefore, would represent a significant blow as a packed fixture list awaits now that European football has returned.

United, who are unbeaten after four Premier League fixtures, host Everton at Old Trafford on Sunday.

