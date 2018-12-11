Español
Guerreiro Brace Gives Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Win Over AS Monaco To Snatch Top Spot

Raphael Guerreiro scored twice to secure Borussia Dortmund an away win over Monaco and top spot in their Champions League group.

Raphael Guerreiro scored twice as Borussia Dortmund pounced on Atletico Madrid's slip-up to advance as Group A winners with a 2-0 victory at Monaco on Tuesday.

Portugal international Guerreiro struck in each half to help the Bundesliga leaders dispose of their hapless hosts and leapfrog Atleti, held to a goalless draw against Club Brugge, thanks to a superior head-to-head record.

 

 

Dortmund's largely straightforward win was achieved despite Lucien Favre resting nine members of the team that triumphed 2-1 over Revierderby rivals Schalke on the weekend.

Chances were scant after they went ahead in the 15th minute, but top spot and a fifth clean sheet in six Champions League engagements made for a successful trip to the principality.

 

