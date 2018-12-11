Guerreiro Brace Gives Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Win Over AS Monaco To Snatch Top Spot

Raphael Guerreiro scored twice as Borussia Dortmund pounced on Atletico Madrid's slip-up to advance as Group A winners with a 2-0 victory at Monaco on Tuesday.

Portugal international Guerreiro struck in each half to help the Bundesliga leaders dispose of their hapless hosts and leapfrog Atleti, held to a goalless draw against Club Brugge, thanks to a superior head-to-head record.

Dortmund take control of Monaco’s box for this one 😎



Watch live NOW: https://t.co/e7YhxP4OWK pic.twitter.com/vuUdmTM6j2 — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) December 11, 2018

Dortmund ices it 💪 The German side are minutes away from winning Group A pic.twitter.com/kR33TDHqoa — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) December 11, 2018

Dortmund's largely straightforward win was achieved despite Lucien Favre resting nine members of the team that triumphed 2-1 over Revierderby rivals Schalke on the weekend.

Chances were scant after they went ahead in the 15th minute, but top spot and a fifth clean sheet in six Champions League engagements made for a successful trip to the principality.