Cristiano Ronaldo Marks Bayern Win With 100th Champions League Goal

Cristiano Ronaldo continued to rack up the records as his hat-trick against Bayern Munich saw him become the first player to score 100 goals in the Champions League.

The Portugal superstar scored twice in last week's 2-1 victory over Bayern in the quarter-final first leg, which saw him move to a century of goals in European competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 46 career hat-tricks for club & country.



Real Madrid (41)

Portugal (4)

Man Utd (1)



Hat-trick merchant 3⃣️ pic.twitter.com/InntV4XUk0 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 18, 2017

And the prolific forward made another stunning contribution for the defending champions with three goals at the Santiago Bernabeu.