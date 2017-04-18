Cristiano Ronaldo Marks Bayern Win With 100th Champions League Goal
The Real Madrid superstar achieved another personal milestone with his hat-trick against Bayern Munich.
OMNISPORT
Cristiano Ronaldo continued to rack up the records as his hat-trick against Bayern Munich saw him become the first player to score 100 goals in the Champions League.
The Portugal superstar scored twice in last week's 2-1 victory over Bayern in the quarter-final first leg, which saw him move to a century of goals in European competition.
And the prolific forward made another stunning contribution for the defending champions with three goals at the Santiago Bernabeu.