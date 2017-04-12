Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History With 100th European Goal

OMNISPORT

Cristiano Ronaldo made yet more history as a double to beat Bayern Munich 2-1 made the Real Madrid star the first player to score 100 goals in European club competitions.

The Champions League's all-time top scorer, Ronaldo's two-goal haul in the first leg helped Los Blancos overturn a one-goal deficit to take control of their quarter-final tie against the German champions.

Ronaldo's first European goals since September were a neat finish from Dani Carvajal's right-wing cross, before he secured an away win with a prodded finish from Marco Asensio's delivery.

MILESTONE: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first player in history to score 100 goals in UEFA European competition.



The Portugal captain scored the winning spot kick in Madrid's penalty-shootout win over Atletico in last season's Champions League final and his efforts on Wednesday put Zinedine Zidane's side one step closer to a 12th European crown.