Bale Honored By Links To Bayern

Gareth Bale says he is happy at Real Madrid, but honored to be linked to Champions League opponent, Bayern Munich

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale is honoured by links to Bayern Munich and refused to rule out a move to the Bundesliga champions.

The Wales winger has struggled to secure a regular place in Zinedine Zidane's team this season, starting just 22 games in all competitions and leading to reported interest from, among others, Bayern.

And ahead of Wednesday's Champions League semi-final meeting with the German side, Bale discussed the potential of a future transfer.

"In football, you can never say never," he told Sport Bild. "At the moment, I play for Madrid and enjoy it.

"Bayern have a fantastic team and, in the past, have always been one of the most successful clubs in Europe, so to be linked with this club is an honour for anyone.

"But, for now, I am a Real Madrid player."

Robert Lewandowski has been linked with a move the other way, and Bale believes the Poland international is cut out to play for the European champions.

"Lewandowski has the quality to play for Madrid," he added. "He is one of the best strikers in the world and guarantees goals for both Bayern and his national team.

"We know what a serious threat he poses in the games against us."

