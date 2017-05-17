World No. 1 Angelique Kerber Knocked Out of Italian Open

beIN SPORTS

Newly minted World No.1, Angelique Kerber, crashed out of the second round of the Italian Open. The German superstar was swiftly beaten by World No. 68, Anett Kontaveit, 6-4, 6-0, in just 56 minutes.

In a post match presser the German reminded the media that although the match was disappointing, clay isn't her preferred surface.

"Everybody knows I'm not a clay court specialist. I was not playing good last year, as well. I had a great year, but I mean, these few weeks I was not playing good," said Kerber.