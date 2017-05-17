World No. 1 Angelique Kerber Knocked Out of Italian Open
The German shockingly exits Rome in a quick defeat to Kontaveit
beIN SPORTS
Newly minted World No.1, Angelique Kerber, crashed out of the second round of the Italian Open. The German superstar was swiftly beaten by World No. 68, Anett Kontaveit, 6-4, 6-0, in just 56 minutes.
In a post match presser the German reminded the media that although the match was disappointing, clay isn't her preferred surface.
"Everybody knows I'm not a clay court specialist. I was not playing good last year, as well. I had a great year, but I mean, these few weeks I was not playing good," said Kerber.
It was another tough blow for the struggling German, who just last week retired from the Madrid Open in the third round after sustaining a thigh injury against Eugenie Bouchard. With the French Open looming though, the tennis ace is hopeful about regaining her stride.
"I think I need one good match to get also my confidence back and then to seeing that it works, actually. Because I'm working hard, I'm trying to practice really hard..."