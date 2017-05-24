beIN SPORTS

World No. 4 Simona Halep’s participation in Roland Garros is in doubt. The Romanian posted a message on Instagram saying that she arrived in Paris early to have her ankle looked at by specialists after sustaining an injury while playing against Elina Svitolina in the Italian Open final.

“The MRI scan shows a torn ligament from the fall in Roma,” said Halep. “I’m keeping my fingers crossed for RG [Roland Garros] and will do everything possible to be ready.”

Despite making progress, the star isn’t sure whether she’ll be healed in time for the Grand Slam event.

“Doctors say it's 50/50 at the moment but it's made good improvement since Sunday.”