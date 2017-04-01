Roger Federer Edges Nick Kyrgios In Miami Open Thriller

Roger Federer reached the Miami Open final for the first time since 2006 with an enthralling win over Nick Kyrgios on Friday.

The Swiss 18-time grand-slam champion came through a thrilling contest a 7-6 (11-9) 6-7 (9-11) 7-6 (7-5) victor in the semi-finals.

Federer is a two-time winner of the ATP 1000 event but the last of those came 11 years ago, when he beat now-coach Ivan Ljubicic in the final.

The 35-year-old edged to his win after a dramatic three hours, 11 minutes to set up a clash against great rival Rafael Nadal in the decider.

Federer had lost his only previous meeting with Kyrgios in 2015 and was again pushed, needing to save two set points in a thrilling opening.

The fourth seed dropped the second set after having two match points, but recovered to progress in a classic contest.

Kyrgios gave up a break in the first set and Federer looked set to turn his momentum into a lead before the Australian saved a set point and forced a tie-break.

Federer squandered another set point when he sent a backhand down the line well wide before a third chance came and went as he pushed a forehand long when 7-6 up.

Kyrgios missed two opportunities of his own, including at 9-8, Federer hitting a backhand winner after an incredible return of serve.

A double fault from Kyrgios on the 19th point would prove costly, Federer taking the set when the Australian sent a backhand wide.

Kyrgios brought out the tricks with a tweener early in the second set as both players cruised through their service games.

Federer was unimpressed by Nick destroying a racket before the handshake meters away from him. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) April 1, 2017

His serve got him out of some trouble in the seventh game and another tie-break – the fifth in as many sets between the pair – followed.

Again, it was a thriller, Kyrgios saving match points when 6-5 and 8-7 down, forcing a decider with an ace out wide.

Kyrgios fought out a tough hold for 2-2 in the third set as both players remained comfortable, leading to yet another tie-break.

Trailing 5-4, Federer won three straight points, including the match with a big serve, before a Kyrgios racquet smash.