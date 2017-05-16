No French Open Wildcard for Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova's hopes of getting a wildcard in the upcoming French Open have been dashed. The French Tennis Federation made the announcement on a Facebook Live stream, with the president of the federation, Bernard Giudicelli, noting he reached his decision about the tennis ace after careful consideration.

"I decided not to give Maria Sharapova a wild card. I'm very sorry for Maria, very sorry for her fans. They might be disappointed, she might be very disappointed. But it's my responsibility, it's my mission to protect the game and protect the high standards of the game," said Giudicelli.

He also made clear his stance about which players deserve wildcards.

"There can be a wildcard for the return from injuries - there cannot be a wildcard for the return from doping."

The Russian just completed serving her 15th month ban for using Meldonium, and has since returned to the court. Although her recent matches have raised her rank up to 211th, it wasn't enough to qualify her for the French Open without assistance from the FTF.

The star just ended her run at the Italian Open after after retiring in the third set of her match against Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, citing a thigh injury, meaning her clay season has come to an abrupt end.