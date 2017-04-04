Eugenie Bouchard Falls At First Hurdle In Monterrey Open
Canadian Bouchard was a shock casualty on Monday, ousted by Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-6 (10-8) 6-3 as she looks to win her first match since the Australian Open in January.
Eugenie Bouchard's woes continued at the Monterrey Open after she was eliminated in the first round, but three-time champion Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova advanced.
It was a case of missed opportunities for Bouchard, who only converted three of 17 break point chances on the Mexican hard courts.
Bouchard - a Wimbledon runner-up in 2014 as well as semi-finalist at the Australian and French Opens in the same year - a now has a win-loss record of 5-7 having struggled at Acapulco, Indian Wells, Miami and Monterrey.
There was no such trouble for second seed Pavlyuchenkova in her quest for a fourth Monterrey title.
Russian Pavlyuchenkova eased past Tatjana Maria 6-1 6-3 in the opening round.
Caroline Garcia - the French third seed - also progressed to the next round with a 4-6 6-2 6-3 victory over wildcard Renata Zarazua.
Donna Vekic accounted for Patricia Maria Tig 6-4 6-1, Julia Boserup defeated Nao Hibino 6-0 6-2, while Catherine Bellis lost 7-6 (9-7) 6-4 to Naomi Broady.