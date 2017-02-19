David Ferrer Hopes Uncle Toni Stays With Rafael Nadal

David Ferrer hopes to see Toni Nadal reverse his decision to quit coaching nephew Rafael at the end of the year.

Toni, 55, confirmed earlier this month he was set to stop coaching 14-time grand-slam champion Rafael in 2018.

But former world number three Ferrer said he hoped Toni would have a change of heart as the year goes on.

"It did surprise me a bit," Ferrer said. "I am pretty sure he will have his own thoughts and there is still a long way to go this year.

"Maybe what he thinks now will change at the end of the season. It would be sad not to have Toni on the circuit."

Rafa Nadal is in the house for Real Madrid vs. Napoli. 🎾 pic.twitter.com/ZBrLGOMq4z — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) February 15, 2017

Rafael made a strong start to his season, reaching the Australian Open final before losing a classic to Roger Federer.

The veterans were both continuing their returns from injury and Ferrer was delighted to see the two greats perform so well.

"It makes me so happy seeing Roger and Rafa back at their best level," he said. "They give a lot to this sport and as a fan of tennis, I like to watch them.

"Besides, Rafa is a great mate and I have played almost all my career alongside him and Roger. So the longer they go, much better."