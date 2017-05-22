Caroline Wozniacki Retires From First Round of Strasbourg

beIN SPORTS

Top seed Caroline Wozniacki retired from the first round of the Strasbourg International during her clash against Shelby Rogers. The star won her first set 7-6 (8), but during the second set called for a medical timeout for an unspecified injury. The Dane returned to the court and was trailing 1-0 when she officially called it quits.

This injury is no doubt another blow to Wozniacki, who also suffered premature losses in Prague, and most recently in Madrid. With the French Open only 6 days away, her status for the Grand Slam event is in doubt. After having to pull out of last year's tournament due to an ankle injury, the star is surely eager for a healthy return.