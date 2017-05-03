Belinda Bencic To Miss French Open Through Wrist Injury

Belinda Bencic will miss the French Open and Wimbledon after undergoing surgery on her left wrist.

A former world number seven, Bencic has dropped out of the WTA's top 100 amid a host of injury problems.

Still only 20, the Swiss is now facing another spell on the sidelines, ruling her out of at least the next two grand slams.

Get well soon wifey @BelindaBencic — Sasha Bublik (@AlexanderBublik) May 3, 2017

In a post on her official Facebook page, Bencic wrote: "Hi guys, unfortunately I had to have surgery on my left wrist last week so I will be out of action for a few months.

"It was not an easy decision, but after careful thought and consideration with my team and doctors, we decided that doing it and fixing this problem now would help extend and enhance my career for many years to come.

"Thanks for your loyal support and I promise that im planning to come back stronger and hungrier than ever!"