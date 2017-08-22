Sports Burst – PSG’s Steal of the Century

By Tim Stannard

1) Reports of Mbappe moving to PSG on loan

Well, that’s one way to get past those pesky Financial Fair Play regulations: get the most promising – and possibly expensive – young player in the world for free. Zippo. Nada. Nothing.

That is the current hot news on a teasing Tuesday that sees Kylian Mbappe potentially joining PSG on loan. Sky Sports are reporting the deal could be fixed this week, to end up with the French forward being quite the striking partner for Neymar and Edinson Cavani. And Angel di Maria. And Javier Pastore. And quite a lot of other players in the Parisian ranks.

The move would move PSG into the genuine Champions League contender’s category, kick an accounting problem down the line for another year with a sale expected to be arranged in 12-months’ time, and be quite the handy statement to sponsors and those peeking into what on earth is going on at PSG. However, the transfer would probably not be fantastic news for Ligue Un with PSG in another dimension to every other team in the title tussle.

2) Barca move for Seri as doors close on Coutinho

Time to drop in on Barcelona’s quest for their Neymar replacement.

Currently, the club’s bosses seem to be trawling around Europe with a chest of gold bullion to tempt other teams’ top players whilst also pleading poverty. Not an easy trick to pull off.

And that’s why a triple-headed strategy is not yet working. Philippe Coutinho is still at Liverpool – Barca reportedly running out of patience on that one – Ousmane Dembele is still (in exile) at Borussia Dortmund, while even Nice are squeezing every cent out of the Camp Nou club for Jean Michael Seri. However, it does look as though the Ivorian midfielder will be making a move over the next few days for around $45 million.

Barça up Dembele offer to 130 million euros https://t.co/lAixJhH6Zu — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) August 22, 2017

Oh, and was Pep Guardiola dropping it hint that Leo Messi – still to sign his new deal – was moving to Manchester City? Speaking after his team’s 1-1 draw with Everton, Messi’s former mentor said that “I don't know. Someone might if they have the money and they want to spend it. It might happen, who knows." Sounds like a ‘yes’ to Sports Burst.

3) Balotelli looks to inspire Champions League comeback

If Barcelona have their way then Nice’s Seri will be in action for one last time for his current club.

The Ligue Un outfit are facing a bit of an impossible mission in a Champions League qualifying clash against Napoli, trying to claw back a 2-0 deficit from the first leg. Both Mario Balotelli and Wesley Sneijder could be back in action to give Nice a much-needed boost.

Elsewhere, Sevilla are trying to seal the deal holding a 2-1 lead over Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir.

4) Diego Costa in house move hint to Chelsea

TRANSFER TRACKER!

Diego Costa has made it rather clear that he is not returning to England anytime soon. The Daily Mail is claiming that removal men are being sent to his house and that utilities have been cut off. Whether the striker’s belongings are being sent to Atletico Madrid’s storage facility is another matter.

Milan have managed to go a week without signing anyone. But that urge was broken on Monday with Nikola Kalinic joining from Fiorentina. However, the striker is being brought in on loan with an option to buy.

