Javier Pastore Rules Out Leaving PSG In Swap For Kylian Mbappe

After completing a world-record transfer to sign Neymar from Barcelona, PSG are targeting Monaco's teenage sensation Mbappe.

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Javier Pastore said leaving the French giants for Monaco in a swap deal involving Kylian Mbappe is "out of the question".

The 18-year-old – who scored 26 goals in all competitions last season to help Monaco to Ligue 1 glory – has been omitted from consecutive matchday squads as he continues to be linked with PSG.

Asked whether he could be used as a makeweight in a deal to bring Mbappe to PSG, Pastore said via Canal +: "No, no, that's out of the question."

Pastore was named among the substitutes in PSG's 6-2 rout of Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The Argentina international came off the bench in the second half and scored PSG's fourth after team-mate Marco Verratti was sent off.

Pastore, who started on the bench against Amiens on matchday two, added: "The most important thing is to play, for me it is to be always available, I am never frustrated.

"I know I'm going to have to compete. I need to have some playing time, I have to think about it, but I think I have the qualities to play for PSG."

