Sports Burst - Neymar Continues To Rise

1) Neymar makes new play for the throne

When you come at the king, you best not miss.

Neymar right now isn't missing his shots at the throne, and a stunning performance for Brazil in their triumph over Uruguay added to the further chorus of support for the Barcelona man.

Que Deus nos abençoe e nos proteja 🙏 ⚽ pic.twitter.com/BTjCb5j8VV — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) March 23, 2017

While it was Paulinho who got his name on the scoresheet three times, it was Neymar who pulled the strings for Tite's team, and took the game to Uruguay after the hosts took the lead through an Edison Cavani penalty.

It has seen some of Ney's biggest fans call on him to be awarded the next Ballon d'Or, and there case might well be very strong.

2) Argentina and Chile conspire to produce worst game ever

It wasn't pretty. It was ugly, really ugly. As in two pigs, rolling around in mud. That kinda ugly.

And yet, Lionel Messi and Alexis Sanchez were on the field. It maybe says more about the setup both players are in that neither manager can get the best out their star players.

Messi did score, from the penalty spot, to hand a win to Argentina but it was an utterly forgetful game which will not live long in the memory. Chile's best chance came via Alexis, who crashed his free-kick off the bar at 1-0.

Chile's boss Pizzi rued the loss by calling it unfair, and he's probably right as neither side really deserved to be taking the three points.

Spare a though for Alexis and Leo, who have to stick around awhile longer with the nations. Mind you, Alexis may prefer it to Arsenal right now...

3) USA and Honduras get dirty

The build-up to USA against Honduras has been anything but nice, as the two sides have engaged in a few barbs before the game at the Avaya Stadium stadium.

Much of the bad blood stems from Honduran claims that US Soccer powers that be prevented them from having a place to train in the San Jose area. This, after they arrived late in the country.

Tonight is a massive night in our @ussoccer history. Let's all get out of our comfort zone, take a leap of faith... https://t.co/4DZr8TQNUd — Landon Donovan (@landondonovan) March 24, 2017

US Soccer chiefs have hit back however and refuted any such accusations, citing that there are plenty of places for Honduras - or any other team for that matter - to train in the country.

4) Eurostars

They're back at it in Europe when it comes to World Cup Qualifying too, with a few standout ties in the game round. Spain takes on Israel in Gijon, and Italy meet Albania.

There's also some potential for fireworks as Republic of Ireland welcome Wales, with the Irish looking to put a halt on the Gareth Bale juggernaut.

5) Rory McIlroy knocked out without even hitting a ball

It was a bizarre day on the course for Rory McIllroy. Well, if he had even got their in the first place. The Northen Irishman suffered the indignity of being KO'd at the World Golf Championship Match Play in Texas having not even swung at a ball.

Gary Woodland concedes his match to Rory McIlroy and WD’s from Match Play due to personal family reasons. — Jonathan Wall (@jonathanrwall) March 23, 2017

The world number two's scheduled opponent Gary Woodland pulled out of the event on Thursday due to a person matter, which saw Soren Kjeldsen, who beat McIlroy on Wednesday, needing a half to eliminate him.

What a load of balls.