Honduran Federation Accuses USA of Dirty Tactics Ahead of World Cup Qualifier

By Ives Galarcep

The week leading up to Friday's crucial World Cup qualifier between the U.S. national team and Honduras has been relatively free of controversy — at least until now.

Honduras arrived in town late Wednesday evening, having trained in, of all places, Fort Myers, Florida. The choice of practice locations seemed odd considering it is on the other side of the United States, but Honduran federation president Jorge Salomon claims the peculiar accommodations were the result of some gamesmanship by U.S. Soccer.

Salomon told Honduran media outlet Diez that Honduras was unable to secure adequate training fields for the week leading up to Friday's match, and suggested it was due to a deliberate attempt by U.S. Soccer to keep the Catrachos from having a place to train in the San Jose area.

"That's why we went to (Fort Myers)," Salomon told Diez. "We found two (fields) but they weren't up to the standard for a national team.

"They have blocked us from some fields to train, but that is part of the sporting psychological battle you face when you are the visiting team," Salomon added. "It's no problem, we have done a good job."