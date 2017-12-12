Sports Burst - Mourinho's Milk Mystery

By Tim Stannard

1) Mystery over Manchester milk-hurler deepens

Coach Zizou of Real Madrid is going to have to rediscover the battle-hungry head-butter within him, if December's Clasico is going to match the Manchester derby for off-the-field antics.

The most belligerent matters will get between the newly-mellow, mild-mannered Frenchman and Barcelona's even-keeled Ernesto Valverde is a less than vigorous hand-shake and a quizzical raised eyebrow after the game.

Tuesday still sees the world in a tizz over three big questions hanging over the supposedly 20-man, locker room / tunnel brawl which took place after Sunday's Manchester United v Manchester City clash in Old Trafford - how did Jose Mourinho get splashed with milk?, who was the culprit responsible for the cut on City's assistant coach, Mikel Arteta? And did someone actually dare to insult King Zlatan?

The two misbehaving clubs have Tuesday to prepare their excuses / blame-pointing reports for the English FA, as technically the incident never occurred in their eyes as it was not witnessed and reported by the referee.

When Cesc Fabregas revealed he was the one who threw pizza at Sir Alex Ferguson in the famous 'Pizzagate' saga 😂🍕



We wonder who will confess to spilling milk over Jose Mourinho in years to come 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Wq8eTvxJrC — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) December 12, 2017



Arsene Wenger, speaking on Tuesday, understood how celebrations and tempers can go overboard despite the fact the Frenchman must struggle to remember Arsenal actually winning a big game. Wenger said that it was unrealistic to “commit 200% on the pitch and be an angel after” but admitted that perhaps this particular incident went a little bit too far and that a hall monitor might be the next innovation in football after VAR.

2) Chelsea looking for redemption as Monaco get midweek going

Wenger's words of wisdom launched a midweek round of action in the Premier League. Chelsea lead the way in Tuesday's matches in the Schadenfreude / banana skin stakes with Antonio Conte's men heading to Huddersfield, just days after the Italian boss admitted their title hopes were over after defeated to West Ham. Matters might be about to worsen in Yorkshire.

MATCH DAY! You could make the difference tonight! #htafc 🔵⚪ (SE) pic.twitter.com/EMfQcvWL5i — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) December 12, 2017

The Club World Cup continues in Abu Dhabi with Gremio taking on Pachuca while back in Europe, beIN SPORTS is very delighted to bring you a double-header with the rescheduled Serie A clash between Genoa and Atalanta at 1PM on beIN SPORTS CONNECT 3, followed by the French League Cup encounter which sees Monaco hosting Caen live on beIN SPORTS.

Tune into the XTRA from 7PM ET / 4PM PT for the best action and highlights of the day's play. Mr Carlos Ruiz is today's special guest.

3) More Donnarumma rumors for winter window

Do you remember waaaaay back in the mists of time when Gianluigi Donnarumma leaving Milan was the biggest transfer story of the season - before that whole Neymar business came along?

Well, that story is back again with the bang with reports that the goalkeeper's unpredictable agent, Mino Raiola, has asked Milan to annul the contract renewal that was eventually singed due to "moral abuse." Basically, supposed psychological pressure forcing the youngster to sign the deal. This story follows rumors that PSG are tracking Donnarumma as a winter window signing.

BREAKING: Mino Raiola has asked AC Milan to cancel the contract renewal signed by Gianluigi Donnarumma over the summer.



He'll be a free agent this summer if so. [Corriere della Sera] pic.twitter.com/WMN6ytSDHa — Transfer Related (@TransferRelated) December 12, 2017



Milan boss of the month, Gennaro Gattuso, said that there were no problems with the keeper as far as he was concerned. Tune into the XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM to catch the latest edition of the transfer tracker as Donnarumma is probably going to top the tree.

4) Miami Nice and Miami Vice

A bit of a Miami theme to the final batch of media goodness with the city waking up in its own leisurely way to the massive Monday night NFL result that saw the Dolphins defeating the New England Patriots 27-20 in quite the shock.

Waking up on a Tuesday morning with a dub.#VictoryTuesday pic.twitter.com/fWh2IBlWSl — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 12, 2017

The victory perhaps lessened the misery of some of the city’s franchise fans after Giancarlo Stanton revealed that he had headed to the New York Yankees, not exactly showing a lot of faith in the troubled Marlins. "Sometimes things spiral out of place and you need to find a new home."



