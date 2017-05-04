Sports Burst – Here Vigo Again for Mourinho

By Tim Stannard

1) Celta Vigo stands before United in Champions League chase

The Europa League was supposed to be an amusing hobby to relieve stress for Manchester United, like watching videos of squirrels playing pool when that monthly report just has to be sent.

The real job for Jose Mourinho after the summer splurge on King Zlatan's wages and also Paul Pogba was to win the Premier League title. Or at least finish top-four and secure a Champions League place.

The first of those tasks is a bust. The second is by no means guaranteed. That leaves the squirrel hobby becoming the day job with the winner of the Europa League getting an automatic spot in the Champions League next season.

Thursday sees the first leg of the semifinals, with Manchester United at La Liga side, Celta Vigo, for the chance to probably take on Ajax in the final, after the Dutch side's 4-1 crushing of Lyon on Wednesday.

The clip notes? Manchester United are injury-hit, a bit plodding and Mourinho-like these days but should have enough in the tank to get through. Celta Vigo are occasionally dynamic - Barcelona beaten 4-3 this season - but in poor form with just the single win in six in La Liga to leave the Galician side in 11th.

2) Athletic Bilbao silent on next Barca boss

With the Madrid-side of the world declaring that Coach Zizou received his coaching doctorate against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday in a 3-0 win, Barcelona are concerning themselves with who their manager will be next season. Athletic Bilbao's solid but unspectacular Ernesto Valverde is still the front-runner.

However, on Thursday the club president of the Basque side where Valverde is currently employed was unable to confirm or deny the Spaniard's future. Speaking at a press conference, Josu Urrutia, said that "we have yet to have a solid conversation with him."

Someone else who is not speaking is Leo Messi. The Barca man was due to testify in front of a FIFA appeal’s panel to have a four-match ban reduced after rudeness to a referee's assistant. Messi was originally expected to testify via video, but that is reportedly not happening now.

3) Wenger admits to another one that got away

Despite failing to find the back of the net in a most un-Kylian MBappe like manner, the Monaco man is still very much the talk of the transfer town despite being just 18-years-old and still in the middle of a breakthrough season.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Monaco had turned down a near-$100m bid from Manchester United. In an interview with beIN SPORTS, Arsene Wenger revealed a day later that he even visited the French forward's home a year ago to get MBappe to move to Arsenal, such was the buzz on the Monaco man.

"I went to Mbappe’s house to try to sign him"- Wenger



This man wakes up each day thinking of how to frustrate Arsenal fans the more 😂 pic.twitter.com/2AJCmXSdRM — NairaBET (@NairaBET) May 4, 2017

"Maybe the best thing for him is to stay one more year with Monaco," was the ultimate suggestion from Wenger.

4) Wenger hints at peace in our time with Mourinho

Beautiful.

The final story of the morning has two earlier topics blending into one – Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger. The managerial pair have had a football feud dating back to the late 1880s but the Arsenal manager suggested on Thursday that it could be time to make up.

“I am open always in life to everything, for peace,” said Wenger speaking ahead of Arsenal’s next EPL game which is a must win for any chance of a top four finish. The opponents? Manchester United and Arsene Wenger of course.

