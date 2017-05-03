Manchester United Defender Luke Shaw To Miss Rest of Season

GOAL.com

Luke Shaw is to miss the rest of the season with the foot injury sustained in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Swansea City, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed.

The England defender hobbled off after just nine minutes of the contest at Old Trafford, with Mourinho stating after the match that he expected Shaw to have a "big injury".

Shaw is now set for further assessment on his injury and will play no part in United's run-in as they attempt to secure a place in the top four of the Premier League and win the Europa League.

"Luke Shaw is out for the season," said Mourinho ahead of Thursday's Europa League semi-final first leg against Celta Vigo.

"It's an important injury, obviously, but we are still waiting for a second opinion for the medical department to decide what to do.

"He's out for the season, that's confirmed."