Sports Burst – Conte’s Countdown

By Tim Stannard

1) Conte still coy over future as Chelsea looks to clinch EPL title

Because of the rather inexorable glacier-like approach of Chelsea towards the Premier League title this season - although glaciers seem to be retreating, Liverpool-like these days - Antonio Conte’s men clinching the English league title on Friday is not so much of a big deal.

If Chelsea defeat West Brom at the Hawthorns on a rare Friday game, then the deal is done. But the really intriguing business is whether Conte will be sticking around for a second season to both defend the title and also guide Chelsea to an inevitable English-style knockout in the last 16 of next year's Champions League.

Conte has been strangely reticent - in terms of the demanding English media - to discuss such possibilities before the match with rumors of links to a swift return to Italy and maybe even Inter refusing to die down. “The future is not important for any single person: me or the players,” said Conte.

Friday’s other clash sees Everton hosting Watford in a bit of a dead rubber. Catch all the highlights on the XTRA from 7PM ET / 4PM PT.

2) Jese trolls Barça ahead of Las Palmas clash

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid are in action simultaneously on Sunday in their respective title-defining games against Las Palmas and Sevilla, so the main news surrounding the pair is the usual trash talk. From third parties this time.

Filling the role of the rabble-rouser for Friday is former Madrid man, Jese Rodriguez, who is currently on-loan at Las Palmas and has done next to nothing there except troll. Barca are the latest targets with the failing front man revealing that he would love to score a winning goal against Barca this weekend to all but hand Madrid the title. Also, Jese does not much fancy the opposition front three either.

In team news both Raphael Varane and Gerard Pique are both doubts for their respective games at the weekend due to injury.

3) Barça linked with Benfica rightback

Speaking of Barcelona, perhaps stung by Real Madrid reportedly making a couple of transfer swoops this week with Vinicius Jnr and Theo Hernandez, the Camp Nou club are now set to bring in a new fullback - Nelson Semedo of Benfica.

Meeting in Barcelona over Nelson Semedo | @tomasandreu68 https://t.co/X9Us9GdkXd — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) May 12, 2017

A meeting between big suits of the two clubs reportedly took place on Tuesday to continue Barcelona's odyssey to try and replace Dani Alves. The Camp Nou club are also listening to offers for Jeremy Mathieu and Arda Turan.

4) Semifinal day in Madrid as Halep closes in on title

The Mutua Madrid Open is starting to reach the business end of the competition in the Spanish capital. The quarterfinals are wrapping up in the men’s bracket with Rafa Nadal looking to steam into the semis on home soil with a win over David Goffin.

Staying a step ahead, and it is semifinal day in the women’s bracket – exclusive live coverage on beIN SPORTS of course - Svetlana Kuznetsova is in action against French opponent Kristina Mladenovic whilst the current top seed, Simona Halep taking on Anastasija Sevastova at time of writing.

WHAT IS SPORTS BURST?

The life philosophy of Sports Burst is that if you are not upsetting someone, then you are not trying hard enough. SB is a daily trawl and troll through the morning's sports news to bring you fact-nuggets to make you both smile and swear. Hopefully at the same time.