Andy Murray Out, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic Advance to Semifinals

World number one Andy Murray was sent packing from the Madrid Open by Borna Coric, but Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic continued their respective marches into the quarter-finals.

Murray produced a lacklustre display against the Croatian 20-year-old to lose 6-3 6-3, his defeat starkly contrasting the fortunes of Nadal and Djokovic, who advanced in straight sets against Nick Kyrgios and Feliciano Lopez respectively.

Dominic Thiem produced a phenomenally gutsy performance to beat Grigor DImitrov, while Alexander Zverev ousted 11th seed Tomas Berdych and David Goffin overcame Milos Raonic in straight sets.

Pablo Cuevas and Kei Nishikori complete the last-eight line-up.

CORIC STUNS MURRAY

Murray's struggles to maintain the form that saw him secure his place at the top of the world rankings continued, with an error-strewn performance resulting in defeat to Coric.

The Croatian did not let Murray off the hook as he booked his place in the quarter-finals.

"I think I was playing the perfect game from the beginning. I was very focused, I didn't lose my calm at any moment. I had my gameplan and I was sticking to it," Coric told Sky Sports.

"There is no doubt he didn't play very good. I was a little bit surprised but he is a great champion and he'll be back for sure."

NADAL BREEZES PAST KYRGIOS

It looked set to be a fascinating match between two in-form players, but Nadal's clash with Kyrgios proved to be anything but.

The Spaniard was at his dominating best, controlling proceedings aside from a blip that saw him broken in the opening set. The fourth seed bounced straight back and was in cruise control from there.

Nadal was aided by Kyrgios' loss of desire towards the end of the second set, the Australian failing to match his early energy as a potential upset moved further from his grasp.

THIEM SAVES FIVE MATCH POINTS

Dimitrov looked in fine fettle as he took moved a set and a break up against Theim, but the 23-year-old Austrian showed tremendous resilience to advance to a quarter-final against Coric.

Thiem recovered from an opening drop of serve in the decider to force a tie-break. After saving four match points he was unable to take his first opportunity to clinch the win.

The world number nine had to stave off another match point before advancing to the last eight with a break of serve to come out on top in a battle that lasted two hours and 34 minutes.

DJOKOVIC REVELS IN ROUTINE WIN

After slogging his way past Nicolas Almagro in the second round, Djokovic was pleased to get the job done without the need for a third set against another Spaniard in Lopez.

"The level was definitely very high today I thought from both of us. I think Feliciano played really well, especially in the second set," said defending champion Djokovic.

"Of course, at the end, 5-5, 0-30, we had a couple of really long points. I was in trouble, and I managed to get my way out of it with some great gets. That pumped me up obviously."

He will face Nishikori in the quarter-finals after the Japanese denied David Ferrer a 700th match win by triumphing 6-4 6-3.