Sports Burst – Booted Out Of Barcelona

1) Barcelona tell Neymar no longer needed

It’s a sort of good-news bad news vibe about Neymar on Wednesday. Good news for those who are enjoying every second of this bazooka Brazilian saga, but potentially bad for those who would be quite happy for it to be over ASAP.

The tale moved on a notch on Wednesday, when the footballer was told by Barcelona that he was not needed at training and for the footballer to go work on his Ne-exit. An official statement confirmed that Neymar had said farewell to his soon-to-be ex-colleagues. “Neymar has communicated to the dressing room that he's leaving the club."

FC Barcelona communiqué on Neymar https://t.co/3gUqCGv5P8 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 2, 2017

So, eventually the deal is going to go through, but it might be a messy business. Barca want every cent of the player’s clause but if that clause has to be bought out, then the president of La Liga, Javier Tebas, has already said that he won’t accept it, claiming that PSG would be breaking Financial Fair Play rules. UEFA say no complaints have been made from anyone.

Yep. It’s going to be one of those stories. Any hoo. One paper has Neymar heading to London to chillax, whilst his agent has checked himself in to a fancy hotel in Paris to get to work, claiming it will all be over by the end of the week. Mmm.

2) Real Madrid prepare for MLS match-up

Real Madrid are certainly going to be watching the Ne-exit business closely, and being fairly entertained by the whole affair – unless Cristiano Ronaldo decides to cause trouble. But more on that, another day.

Wednesday is the last day of the club’s rather epic stay in the US of A and sees a match-up with the MLS All-Stars, a game that has been more than feisty in the past. Gareth Bale has recovered from an ankle knock and is set to take part. A goal or two from the Welshman and also Karim Benzema would be most welcome considering neither have scored in pre-season.

🏟🇺🇸 Take a look around Soldier Field, the venue for our final match of this summer's #RMTour and the home of @ChicagoBears! pic.twitter.com/cmMLX14bJw — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) August 2, 2017

3) Inter confirm Vecino move

TRANSFER TRACKER! Inter have officially confirmed the deal that sees midfielder, Matias Vecino, move from Fiorentina for $28 million. Talks are reportedly taking place across the city with Milan still looking to bring in Renato Sanches, even on loan.

The Alexis Sanchez leaving Arsenal story has cooled a little with the Chilean forward back in training and even in contention for playing Sunday’s Community Shield clash.

