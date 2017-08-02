Transfer Tracker
Barcelona Confirm Neymar Has Said Goodbye To His Teammates

The Brazilian attacker looks set to complete the stunning world record move to PSG.

Barcelona have confirmed that Neymar has said goodbye to his teammates on Wednesday morning ahead of a move to PSG.

The Catalan club confirmed via their press account that Neymar had been saying his final goodbyes at Barça before sealing a move to PSG.

"Neymar has communicated to the dressing room that he's leaving the club" and that he "said goodbye to his teammates." read the statement, before continuing, "The manager has given him permission not to train and to resolve his future. 

It was the first official comment from the club confirming that a transfer was set to take place.

