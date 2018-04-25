Sports Burst - Bayern's Secret Weapon

By Tim Stannard

Bayern hoping luck finally runs out in Real Madrid's Champions League chase

Bayern Munich's best hopes of reaching a first Champions League final since 2013 are not down to stopping Cristiano Ronaldo - although that will help - or exploiting Madrid's iffy back four, but hoping the extraordinary good fortune that has helped the Spanish side along the way in the European competition finally runs out on Wednesday in Munich.

Indeed, Jupp Heynckes might want to try deploying a giant rabbit's foot in a Bayern jersey rather than a player alongside Robert Lewandowski up front to help the Bavarian side on its way.

Although Madrid's Champions League record has been phenomenal with the side on the path to three victories in a row, a few moments have certainly gone in the club's favor over the years, none more so than 12-months-ago when Bayern were knocked out by Real Madrid in an insane affair which ended with a 6-3 aggregate win and two iffy offside goals from Cristiano Ronaldo.

One man who was on the wrong end of that defeat was James Rodriguez, who is now on-loan at Bayern Munich but says that there is no payback mission for Bayern in the Allianz Arena. "We should not see these games as a revenge for last year, but two games on route to the final."

Arrests made after Liverpool supporter left in critical condition

As well as the football world taking its breath after an extraordinary clash between Liverpool and Roma on Tuesday which saw the English outfit storm into a 5-0 lead and then concede two late goals, there are some more unfortunate stories surrounding the game the next day.

Official statement from AS Romahttps://t.co/V9INarWQqu pic.twitter.com/ZTKWd4P6Mo — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 25, 2018

Two men from Rome were arrested in Liverpool on Tuesday after a Liverpool fan was attacked and left in a critical condition with a head injury. An incident took place outside a bar before the game and Roma have been swift on Wednesday in their condemnation of the "abhorrent behavior" of some supporters.

Mo Salah moves ahead of Messi in Ballon d'Or race

Onto a much happier topic after the game and the increasing calls for Mo Salah to be handed the Ballon d'Or this season, the first time that a player not named Cristiano Ronaldo or Leo Messi would win it since 1953.

According to the English bookmakers on Wednesday, the footballer is now only behind Ronaldo in the odds after two goals and two assists in the Roma victory to top off an incredible season so far that has produced 41 Premier League and Champions League goals this season.

Meanwhile, Roma's Sporting Director, Monchi has spoken about why Salah was sold to Liverpool in the first place last summer. The simple answer was to balance the books and ensure UEFA's Financial Fair Play standards were met. "We did the best we could at that moment," sighed the Spaniard looking back at a transfer market that then lost its mind.

Heat runs cold in play-off defeat

There are going to be some grumpy - but not all together surprised – NBA faces in beIN SPORTS HQ in Miami on Wednesday after the Heat's largely lackluster play-off campaign ended in Philadelphia on Tuesday night with a 104-91 loss to the 76ers to inevitably lose the series 4-1.

The Golden State Warriors also moved through to the next round after beating the San Antonio Spurs 99-91 to take unassailable 4-1 lead. The still injured Steph Curry was watching from the bench to support his teammates - just take note Mr Neymar.

The Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz have the chance to win their respective series in Wednesday night's action which also sees LeBron James and some other players taking on the Indiana Pacers with their match-up tied at 2-2.

