Salah Shines For Five-Goal Liverpool But Late Goals Offer Roma Hope

Mohamed Salah produced a dazzling display as Liverpool beat Roma 5-2, although two late away goals could change the semifinal.

Liverpool seized control of their Champions League semi-final tie against Roma with a 5-2 first-leg win, although a late revival from the Italian side offers hope of a second-leg comeback.

Mohamed Salah scored twice and set up goals for Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, who added another to make it 5-0, before Edin Dzeko and Diego Perotti struck in the space of four minutes late on.

Roma must now match the exploits of their remarkable quarter-final comeback against Barcelona if they are to win the tie.

Liverpool were arguably second best in the opening half-hour but a blistering strike from Salah against his old club set Jurgen Klopp's side on their way.

 

Salah added a second just before the break, becoming the first Liverpool player to hit 10 in a single European campaign, before turning provider for Salah and Firmino as Roma failed miserably to deal with the hosts' attack.

Firmino nodded in the fifth from a routine set-piece but Eusebio Di Francesco's men snatched two away goals in the dying minutes to offer some hope of salvation.
 

 

