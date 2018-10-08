Lionel Messi, Neymar and World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe are among the final players named on the 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist.

They are joined by Mbappe's France team-mates Hugo Lloris, Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane, as well as Croatia star Luka Modric, who won the World Cup Golden Ball.

Modric's international team-mates Mario Mandzukic and Ivan Rakitic are also on the shortlist, as are Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Completing the final 15 nominees for France Football's prize are Real Madrid's Marcelo and Sergio Ramos, Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak and Barcelona forward Luis Suarez.

🔴 We have our 30 nominees for the 2018 Ballon d'Or France Football! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/M01sH5gspj — #ballondor (@francefootball) October 8, 2018

Mbappe scored 21 goals for Paris Saint-Germain last season before starring in France's triumphant Russia 2018 campaign, netting three times on their way to the final and then again in the 4-2 win over Croatia that sealed their second World Cup triumph.

The teenager is also on the 10-player shortlist for the inaugural Kopa Trophy, a new prize for the best player under 21, which is judged by stars including Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi.

Messi and Neymar did not enjoy World Cups as memorable as Mbappe's, but they were instrumental in Barcelona and PSG's respective title wins.

Other players vying for the 2018 Ballon d'Or include last year's winner Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Harry Kane, Eden Hazard and Antoine Griezmann, Sergio Aguero, Alisson, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Edinson Cavani, Thibaut Courtois, Ronaldo, Kevin De Bruyne, Roberto Firmino and Diego Godin.

Real Madrid playmaker Isco and Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante have also been revealed as nominees for France Football's prize.

Kane scored 41 goals in all competitions for Spurs last season before winning the Golden Boot at the World Cup with six strikes in England's run to the semi-finals.

Chelsea and Belgium star Hazard is included after impressing for club and country throughout the last year, while Griezmann, a Europa League and World Cup winner with Atletico Madrid and France respectively, is one of the favourites for the award.

Kante was also part of France's victorious side in Russia, while Isco helped Real Madrid to win a third consecutive Champions League.

A total of 30 players will make up the shortlist for the award, which was won by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017.

Ronaldo, now at Juventus, won the Champions League for the third season in a row with Madrid, while De Bruyne inspired Manchester City's Premier League and EFL Cup double before a strong World Cup showing.

Firmino is nominated despite Liverpool failing to win a trophy last term and Brazil reaching only the World Cup quarter-finals, while Godin gets the nod following Atletico Madrid's victories in the Europa League and UEFA Super Cup.

Benzema's inclusion comes as something of a surprise, the 30-year-old having scored just five LaLiga goals throughout last season as Madrid finished 17 points behind champions Barcelona.

However, he did score five times in nine appearances as they won the Champions League for a third season in a row.

⚽🏆 France Football is announcing the 30 candidates for the 2018 Ballon d'Or throughout the day! Keep track of the madridistas who've been nominated here! #HalaMadrid 📝👇 — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) October 8, 2018

Team-mate Bale is nominated after playing a key role in that European triumph, which included two goals in the 3-1 final victory over Liverpool, while Aguero gets the nod after scoring 30 times in all competitions as City won the Premier League and EFL Cup.