Ronald Koeman has confidence his close-season signings will come good despite Everton's woeful start to 2017-18.

Everton spent well over £100million on new players ahead of the new campaign; Davy Klaassen, Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane and Gylfi Sigurdsson all commanded large fees and the return of Wayne Rooney helped lead to a swell in optimism at Goodison Park.

But the Toffees sit 16th in the Premier League with two wins from eight matches and bottom of their Europa League group after a 2-1 loss at home to Lyon on Thursday extended their wait for a win in the continental competition proper.

Koeman confessed in the aftermath of their latest defeat he could be sacked if things do not turn around, but, ahead of Sunday's home league meeting with Arsenal, he still expects Everton's outlay to prove worthwhile.

"We need to take the situation as it is and prepare the team for Sunday," said the Dutchman.

"We can speak about tough fixtures and Europa [League] football but our position is not where Everton needs to stay. We need to change that.

"I still believe in these players and the signings we had. Everybody can have a doubt about them but the future will prove they were good signings."

The former Southampton boss is aware of the discontent among supporters due to his presence on social media, but assured he is capable of getting Everton back on track.

"I think it is always good to know what is happening around the club," said Koeman.

"OK I make that decision to be part of social media. It's about updates from the game before and after. But not about my private life or speculation from press about my job. Everybody has an opinion and I respect that.

"I hate to lose and I am still the man we fight for everything to turn this around.

"Of course, the pressure is on the manager. I watch television and I am on social media. That's normal.

"I don't step back, that's football. It's about winning."