Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane Scoops FIFA Best Men's Coach Award

Zinedine Zidane claimed the FIFA Best Men's Coach award after leading Real Madrid to LaLiga and Champions League glory in 2016-17

Zidane was honoured at a ceremony staged by world football's governing body in London on Monday, edging out competition from Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and Juventus' Massimiliano Allegri.

The France great also got the better of Allegri in Cardiff in June, when Madrid became the first team in the Champions League era to retain the European title with a 4-1 win over Juve.

Congratulations Zinedine Zidane the first person to win the FIFA Best Coach (‘17) awards and the Best Player (‘98, ‘00, ‘03)👏 #RealMadrid 🎊 pic.twitter.com/p4w4Mw4yo7 — Engy Alaa (@engyalaa) October 23, 2017

Zidane missed out on the inaugural version of the FIFA award last time around to Claudio Ranieri, on the back of the latter's incredible Premier League title triumph with Leicester City in 2015-16.

But pipping Barcelona to LaLiga helped him to edge out Conte and Allegri – both of whom also won their respective domestic leagues in 2016-17.