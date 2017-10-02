Pray For Las Vegas - Soccer World Reacts to Mass Shooting

GOAL
Soccer players around the world reacted to the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, which occurred when a gunman killed 58 and injured over 500 at a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday.
The shooter fired scores of bullets from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino down on the outdoor concert that was headlined by country music artist Jason Aldean.
Former U.S. national team star Herculez Gomez, who was raised in Vegas, posted he "Can't believe this happened" on Twitter, while MLS star Kei Kamara asked, "Where are we safe these days?" in a social media post.
Barcelona striker Arda Turan was among the global stars to send his "thoughts and prayers" to the city of Las Vegas.