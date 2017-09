Neymar has not been included in the PSG squad for their trip to Montpellier on Saturday.

The Brazilian has suffered a minor foot injury and will be rested with a view to him facing Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Neymar has been involved in the middle of a bust-up with teammate Edinson Cavani, in which the latter took a penalty and missed against Lyon.

Rumors swirled about the issue for days but now Neymar has reportedly said sorry to Cavani and his fellow teammates at PSG.