Carolina Challenge Cup on beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS USA

The USL's Charleston Battery will welcome three MLS teams to Charleston, SC for the 14th edition of the Carolina Challenge Cup:

This year’s Challenge Cup features doubleheaders between Charleston Battery and Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United, Columbus Crew SC and Minnesota United. Viewers can tune-in to all six of the tournament’s matches LIVE on beIN SPORTS.

The 14th iteration of the Carolina Challenge Cup will feature some of Major League Soccer’s best players including Miguel Almiron (Atlanta United), Justin Meram (Columbus Crew SC), and Kevin Molino (Minnesota United). Returning to Challenge Cup for the second consecutive year, Atlanta United and Columbus Crew will bring new faces including U.S. Men’s National Team players Darlington Nagbe (Atlanta United) and Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC) plus MLS record signing Ezequiel Barco (Atlanta United).