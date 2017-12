Speaking with beIN SPORTS after Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Juventus, Radja Nainggolan pointed to Roma's inability to press their opponents high up the pitch as the main reason behind the defeat.

Roma's hopes of a Scudetto were dealt a blow following the result in Turin, with Medhi Benatia's 18th-minute goal deciding the contest.

Juve are a point behind Serie A leaders Napoli with Roma six points further back in fourth, though they do have a game in hand.