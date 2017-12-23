Juventus WIn Top Four Battle With Roma

OMNISPORT



Juventus survived a late barrage to deal a blow to Roma's Scudetto hopes and keep pace with Serie A leaders Napoli as Medhi Benatia clinched a tense 1-0 victory at Allianz Stadium.

Former Roma defender Benatia scored the only goal following a corner from another ex-Giallorossi star Miralem Pjanic, ensuring Juve stayed one point behind Napoli, who beat Sampdoria 3-2 at the Stadio San Paolo earlier on Saturday.

Roma, meanwhile, sit a further six points back and have now lost to each of Serie A's top three sides, though they do possess a game in hand which, if won, would move them ahead of third-placed Inter.

Juve's defence rarely looked like being breached as Edin Dzeko's difficulties in front of goal continued - after a prolific start to the season, the Bosnia-Herzegovina international has now scored just once in his last 11 Serie A matches.

Gonzalo Higuain provided a stark contrast to Dzeko with his energetic approach, but he too was unable to notch and ultimately it was centre-back Benatia who proved the difference.

Eusebio Di Francesco's side made a late push with the introduction of Patrik Schick– who saw a pre-season move to Juve fall through due to a failed medical before joining Roma – but the Czech Republic international was unable to beat Wojciech Szczesny, who was also facing his former club, in a stoppage-time one-on-one.