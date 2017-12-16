Napoli Take Serie A Top Spot With Win At Torino

OMNISPORT

Marek Hamsik equalled Diego Maradona's Napoli goalscoring record as Maurizio Sarri's men won 3-1 at Torino on Saturday to move top of the Serie A table.

Napoli had failed to score in three of their last five league games but they took the lead after just three minutes at the Olimpico Grande Torino.

🎙 #Sarri: "It's very tight at the top. It's nice to be first but it doesn't mean an awful lot at the moment"

⚽️ #TorinoNapoli 1-3

🇮🇹 #SerieATIM

💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/wthNXx2afn — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) December 16, 2017

Allan flicked on a left-wing set-piece and centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly was perfectly positioned to crash in an unstoppable header, scoring Napoli's sixth goal from corners this season.

Piotr Zielinski doubled Napoli's lead after 24 minutes, capitalising on slack Torino defending to run on to Jorginho's pass and beat Salvatore Sirigu.

Hamsik enjoyed his historic moment before the break, slotting a first-time strike into the top-right corner to level Maradona's haul of 115 goals for Napoli in all competitions and make it a perfect day for the Partenopei.

Andrea Belotti squeezed a low strike past Pepe Reina to get Torino on the scoresheet after 63 minutes, but victory gives Napoli a two-point lead over Inter after their surprise 3-1 home loss to Udinese.