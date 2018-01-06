Juventus Leave It Late Against Cagliari

OMNISPORT

Federico Bernardeschi scored the winner for Juventus as the Serie A champions escaped with a 1-0 victory from an enthralling Serie A clash with Cagliari, while Paulo Dybala left the field in tears with a hamstring injury.

Bernardeschi touched home a squared Douglas Costa pass to claim the three points with 16 minutes remaining, despite the protestations of Cagliari who felt a free-kick should have been given for a Medhi Benatia elbow on Leonardo Pavoletti.

90' - FULL-TIME: A hard fought win in Cagliari sees the boys take victory in their final game before the winter break 💪🔷🔶#CagliariJuve #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/6CI2k2V0bN — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 6, 2018

An action-packed first half saw Dybala strike the crossbar and Bernardeschi hit the post, before Benatia was ruled offside having appeared to put the visitors in front.

Pavoletti was a thorn in Juve's side throughout and brought the best out of Wojciech Szczesny on two separate occasions.

200 - Massimiliano #Allegri have won 200 Serie A games as manager, 100 of these as Juventus manager. Milestones. #CagliariJuve — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 6, 2018

Dybala's match was over in the 50th minute when he pulled up with a hamstring problem, while Sami Khedira was also forced off after taking an inadvertent heavy blow to the head from Szczesny in another concerning development for Massimiliano Allegri.

But Bernardeschi helped ensure there was something for Juve to celebrate when he netted decisively to ensure the visitors closed back within a point of Serie A leaders Napoli, who beat Verona 2-0 earlier on Saturday.